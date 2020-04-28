Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Centennial Resource Development Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV), Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

The shares of Centennial Resource Development Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) has been pegged with a rating of Sector Underperform by Scotiabank in its latest research note that was published on April 07, 2020. Scotiabank wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Centennial Resource Development Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Credit Suisse Markets when it published its report on March 19, 2020. That day the Credit Suisse set price target on the stock to $1. Wells Fargo was of a view that CDEV is Equal Weight in its latest report on March 10, 2020. SunTrust thinks that CDEV is worth Sell rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 09, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 1.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 7 have recommended investors to sell it, 9 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $0.99. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 203.32% from its 52-Week high price while it is -93.46% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 55.00.

The shares of the company added by 16.00% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $0.50 while ending the day at $0.71. During the trading session, a total of 26.37 million shares were traded which represents a -100.53% decline from the average session volume which is 13.15 million shares. CDEV had ended its last session trading at $0.62. Centennial Resource Development Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.32, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.50 CDEV 52-week low price stands at $0.24 while its 52-week high price is $10.90.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.04 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Centennial Resource Development Inc. generated 10.22 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.01 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -100.0%. Centennial Resource Development Inc. has the potential to record -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at RBC Capital Mkts published a research note on April 22, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) is now rated as Underperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $1.50. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.97/share, analysts expect it to down by -12.64% to reach $3.88/share. It started the day trading at $0.93 and traded between $0.7618 and $0.84 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that RIG’s 50-day SMA is 1.9472 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.4114. The stock has a high of $9.21 for the year while the low is $0.93. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 99.05 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.06%, as 99.11M CDEV shares were shorted. At the moment, only 17.27% of Transocean Ltd. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 29.18M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.39 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -27.79%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -81.71% over the past 90 days while it lost -81.71% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The PRIMECAP Management Co. bought more RIG shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.16% during the last quarter. This move now sees The PRIMECAP Management Co. purchasing 85,800 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 53,235,506 shares of RIG, with a total valuation of $61,753,187. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more RIG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $61,512,938 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Transocean Ltd. shares by 0.77% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 49,626,929 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 380,156 shares of Transocean Ltd. which are valued at $57,567,238. In the same vein, Contrarius Investment Management … increased its Transocean Ltd. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,197,655 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 26,113,682 shares and is now valued at $30,291,871. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Transocean Ltd. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.