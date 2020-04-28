Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX), Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

The shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) has been pegged with a rating of In-line by Imperial Capital in its latest research note that was published on February 27, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $33 price target. Imperial Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of AMC Networks Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Imperial Capital advised investors in its research note published on February 25, 2020, to In-line the AMCX stock while also putting a $35 price target. The stock had earned Underperform rating from Imperial Capital Markets when it published its report on November 25, 2019. That day the Imperial Capital set price target on the stock to $35. The stock was given Underperform rating by Imperial Capital in its report released on November 01, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 39. BofA/Merrill was of a view that AMCX is Neutral in its latest report on October 30, 2019. Imperial Capital thinks that AMCX is worth Underperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 29, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 41.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 20.34% from its 52-Week high price while it is -61.06% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 48.87.

The shares of the company added by 11.42% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $21.28 while ending the day at $23.61. During the trading session, a total of 611989.0 shares were traded which represents a 31.76% incline from the average session volume which is 896770.0 shares. AMCX had ended its last session trading at $21.19. AMC Networks Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 4.68, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.90 AMCX 52-week low price stands at $19.62 while its 52-week high price is $60.63.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.69 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The AMC Networks Inc. generated 816.17 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $2.33 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -56.21%. AMC Networks Inc. has the potential to record 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wolfe Research published a research note on April 27, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) is now rated as Peer Perform. Citigroup also rated LH as Upgrade on April 27, 2020, with its price target of $214 suggesting that LH could down by -0.52% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $163.72/share, analysts expect it to surge by 9.02% to reach $177.57/share. It started the day trading at $180.0485 and traded between $170.10 and $178.49 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that LH’s 50-day SMA is 151.81 while its 200-day SMA stands at 165.88. The stock has a high of $196.36 for the year while the low is $98.02. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.53 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -8.70%, as 1.40M AMCX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.59% of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 21.30, while the P/B ratio is 2.30. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.17M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.32 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 22.58%. Looking further, the stock has raised 0.56% over the past 90 days while it gained 8.66% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more LH shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.10% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -10,340 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 10,722,555 shares of LH, with a total valuation of $1,355,223,726. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more LH shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $622,472,519 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings shares by 1.21% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,362,770 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 52,084 shares of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings which are valued at $551,410,500. In the same vein, Nordea Investment Management AB (… increased its Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 38,759 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,915,836 shares and is now valued at $242,142,512. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.