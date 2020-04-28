2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Westwater Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR), Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX:CEI)

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 539.16% from its 52-Week high price while it is -82.73% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 67.89.

The shares of the company added by 24.42% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $1.30 while ending the day at $1.60. During the trading session, a total of 800880.0 shares were traded which represents a -238.87% decline from the average session volume which is 236340.0 shares. WWR had ended its last session trading at $1.28. Westwater Resources Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.60 WWR 52-week low price stands at $0.25 while its 52-week high price is $9.25.

The Westwater Resources Inc. generated 1.87 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$1.50 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -39.53%.

It started the day trading at $1.84 and traded between $1.69 and $1.72 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CEI’s 50-day SMA is 1.3026 while its 200-day SMA stands at 11.2331. The stock has a high of $473.50 for the year while the low is $0.50. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 413880.96 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 54.24%, as 638,370 WWR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 9.26% of Camber Energy Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.42M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.29 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.00%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -2.82% over the past 90 days while it lost -66.67% over the last six months.

UBS Securities LLC meanwhile sold more CEI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $956 worth of shares.

Similarly, BofA Securities, Inc. increased its Camber Energy Inc. shares by 6,400.00% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 390 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 384 shares of Camber Energy Inc. which are valued at $441. Following these latest developments, around 9.99% of Camber Energy Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.