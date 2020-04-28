2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL), PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF)

The shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by HSBC Securities in its latest research note that was published on February 12, 2020. HSBC Securities wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Sasol Limited, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Goldman Markets when it published its report on November 29, 2019. UBS was of a view that SSL is Neutral in its latest report on September 03, 2019. JP Morgan thinks that SSL is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 226.40% from its 52-Week high price while it is -87.81% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 48.19.

The shares of the company added by 13.02% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $3.77 while ending the day at $4.08. During the trading session, a total of 4.81 million shares were traded which represents a -71.66% decline from the average session volume which is 2.8 million shares. SSL had ended its last session trading at $3.61. Sasol Limited debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.70, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 SSL 52-week low price stands at $1.25 while its 52-week high price is $33.46.

The Sasol Limited generated 863.1 million in revenue during the last quarter. Sasol Limited has the potential to record 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on April 24, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) is now rated as Sell. Their price target on the stock stands at $4. Even though the stock has been trading at $7.55/share, analysts expect it to surge by 9.54% to reach $16.07/share. It started the day trading at $8.34 and traded between $7.27 and $8.27 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PBF’s 50-day SMA is 12.78 while its 200-day SMA stands at 24.44. The stock has a high of $35.15 for the year while the low is $5.19. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 9.5 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 35.77%, as 12.90M SSL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 9.80% of PBF Energy Inc shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 3.17, while the P/B ratio is 0.33. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.27M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.22 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 15.50%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -69.15% over the past 90 days while it lost -73.60% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more PBF shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.42% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -42,016 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,927,710 shares of PBF, with a total valuation of $70,288,187. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more PBF shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $63,155,044 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its PBF Energy Inc shares by 0.60% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 7,908,856 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -47,479 shares of PBF Energy Inc which are valued at $55,994,700. In the same vein, JPMorgan Investment Management, I… decreased its PBF Energy Inc shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 349,184 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 6,618,984 shares and is now valued at $46,862,407. Following these latest developments, around 0.70% of PBF Energy Inc stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.