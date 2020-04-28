2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: ACI Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW), Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HWC)

The shares of ACI Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) has been pegged with a rating of Equal-Weight by Stephens in its latest research note that was published on February 18, 2020. Stephens wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of ACI Worldwide Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Canaccord Genuity advised investors in its research note published on December 19, 2019, to Buy the ACIW stock while also putting a $44 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from BTIG Research Markets when it published its report on September 12, 2019. The stock was given Overweight rating by Stephens in its report released on March 08, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 38. Stephens was of a view that ACIW is Equal-Weight in its latest report on January 03, 2019. Raymond James thinks that ACIW is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $41.20. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 32.95% from its 52-Week high price while it is -32.36% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 55.64.

The shares of the company added by 10.31% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $24.31 while ending the day at $26.63. During the trading session, a total of 926838.0 shares were traded which represents a -0.85% decline from the average session volume which is 919040.0 shares. ACIW had ended its last session trading at $24.14. ACI Worldwide Inc. currently has a market cap of $3.13 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 47.55, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.96, with a beta of 1.35. ACI Worldwide Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.22, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.50 ACIW 52-week low price stands at $20.03 while its 52-week high price is $39.37.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.05 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The ACI Worldwide Inc. generated 121.4 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.22 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -340.0%.

Investment analysts at Raymond James published a research note on March 09, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HWC) is now rated as Mkt Perform. Even though the stock has been trading at $18.84/share, analysts expect it to surge by 8.39% to reach $25.11/share. It started the day trading at $20.68 and traded between $18.9955 and $20.42 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HWC’s 50-day SMA is 24.49 while its 200-day SMA stands at 35.99. The stock has a high of $44.74 for the year while the low is $14.32. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.67 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 9.52%, as 1.83M ACIW shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.09% of Hancock Whitney Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 5.50, while the P/B ratio is 0.52. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 891.78K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.06 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 11.04%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -49.83% over the past 90 days while it lost -48.28% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more HWC shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.57% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -152,913 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,569,901 shares of HWC, with a total valuation of $186,804,468. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more HWC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $166,635,720 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its Hancock Whitney Corporation shares by 2.04% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,283,042 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 85,464 shares of Hancock Whitney Corporation which are valued at $83,604,980. In the same vein, Macquarie Investment Management B… increased its Hancock Whitney Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 742,322 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,043,620 shares and is now valued at $78,931,462. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of Hancock Whitney Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.