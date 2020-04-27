Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC), Steven Madden Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

The shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on March 18, 2020. The Industrial Goods company has also assigned a $10 price target. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. JP Morgan advised investors in its research note published on February 10, 2020, to Overweight the TMHC stock while also putting a $33 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from B. Riley FBR Markets when it published its report on August 01, 2019. That day the B. Riley FBR set price target on the stock to $26. The stock was given Outperform rating by RBC Capital Mkts in its report released on May 16, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 25. Wedbush was of a view that TMHC is Outperform in its latest report on May 13, 2019. Barclays thinks that TMHC is worth Equal Weight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 13, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 20.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $17.43. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 72.46% from its 52-Week high price while it is -61.29% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 43.46.

The shares of the company added by 6.99% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $10.37 while ending the day at $11.02. During the trading session, a total of 2.23 million shares were traded which represents a 39.19% incline from the average session volume which is 3.66 million shares. TMHC had ended its last session trading at $10.30. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation currently has a market cap of $1.45 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 4.68, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.87, with a beta of 1.27. TMHC 52-week low price stands at $6.39 while its 52-week high price is $28.47.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.06 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Taylor Morrison Home Corporation generated 328.57 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.65 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 56.6%. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation has the potential to record 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Susquehanna published a research note on April 06, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Steven Madden Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $22. Telsey Advisory Group also rated SHOO as Reiterated on March 27, 2020, with its price target of $30 suggesting that SHOO could surge by 21.94% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $20.67/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.32% to reach $27.89/share. It started the day trading at $22.12 and traded between $20.72 and $21.77 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SHOO’s 50-day SMA is 27.00 while its 200-day SMA stands at 35.00. The stock has a high of $44.79 for the year while the low is $16.38. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.62 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -16.39%, as 3.03M TMHC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.03% of Steven Madden Ltd. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 12.88, while the P/B ratio is 2.07. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 960.60K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.16 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -6.73%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -47.45% over the past 90 days while it lost -39.33% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more SHOO shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.43% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 48,051 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 11,216,896 shares of SHOO, with a total valuation of $260,568,494. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more SHOO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $180,830,195 worth of shares.

Similarly, Wellington Management Co. LLP decreased its Steven Madden Ltd. shares by 17.32% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 4,060,686 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -850,765 shares of Steven Madden Ltd. which are valued at $94,329,736. In the same vein, Macquarie Investment Management B… decreased its Steven Madden Ltd. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 114,573 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,704,568 shares and is now valued at $86,057,115. Following these latest developments, around 1.70% of Steven Madden Ltd. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.