Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD), SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER)

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 34.40% from its 52-Week high price while it is -99.16% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 52.38.

The shares of the company added by 7.82% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $0.4401 while ending the day at $0.49. During the trading session, a total of 6.47 million shares were traded which represents a -1552.14% decline from the average session volume which is 391770.0 shares. NAKD had ended its last session trading at $0.45. NAKD 52-week low price stands at $0.36 while its 52-week high price is $57.75.

The Naked Brand Group Limited generated 1.01 million in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at Raymond James published a research note on April 20, 2015 where it informed investors and clients that SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER) is now rated as Mkt Perform. It started the day trading at $0.748 and traded between $0.5001 and $0.52 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PER’s 50-day SMA is 0.6315 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.1950. The stock has a high of $2.55 for the year while the low is $0.25. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 380735.71 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.00%, as 373,121 NAKD shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.11% of SandRidge Permian Trust shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 1.57, while the P/B ratio is 0.25. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 291.92K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.50 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -3.08%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -47.99% over the past 90 days while it lost -69.23% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Russell Investment Management LLC sold more PER shares, decreasing its portfolio by -5.61% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Russell Investment Management LLC selling -11,125 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 187,270 shares of PER, with a total valuation of $81,837.

Similarly, Arrowstreet Capital LP decreased its SandRidge Permian Trust shares by 19.14% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 40,986 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -9,700 shares of SandRidge Permian Trust which are valued at $17,911. In the same vein, UBS Securities LLC decreased its SandRidge Permian Trust shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 28,700 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 32,144 shares and is now valued at $14,047. Following these latest developments, around 27.58% of SandRidge Permian Trust stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.