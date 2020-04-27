Two Stocks To Tuck Away: First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF), Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

The shares of First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) has been pegged with a rating of Equal-Weight by Stephens in its latest research note that was published on April 20, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $48 price target. Stephens wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of First American Financial Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Keefe Bruyette advised investors in its research note published on April 08, 2020, to Outperform the FAF stock while also putting a $57 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Compass Point Markets when it published its report on March 05, 2020. That day the Compass Point set price target on the stock to $74. Susquehanna was of a view that FAF is Positive in its latest report on June 19, 2019. Compass Point thinks that FAF is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $54.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 53.00% from its 52-Week high price while it is -32.73% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 50.31.

The shares of the company added by 6.29% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $41.62 while ending the day at $44.92. During the trading session, a total of 1.72 million shares were traded which represents a -35.28% decline from the average session volume which is 1.27 million shares. FAF had ended its last session trading at $42.26. First American Financial Corporation currently has a market cap of $5.09 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 7.22, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.67, with a beta of 1.00. FAF 52-week low price stands at $29.36 while its 52-week high price is $66.78.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.06 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.80 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -49.06%. First American Financial Corporation has the potential to record 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo published a research note on March 30, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) is now rated as Equal Weight. Their price target on the stock stands at $15. Even though the stock has been trading at $12.13/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.03% to reach $14.78/share. It started the day trading at $12.88 and traded between $12.16 and $12.74 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ASB’s 50-day SMA is 14.45 while its 200-day SMA stands at 19.10. The stock has a high of $23.26 for the year while the low is $10.23. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.7 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -8.96%, as 3.37M FAF shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.42% of Associated Banc-Corp shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 6.67, while the P/B ratio is 0.55. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.63M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.27 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 2.41%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -38.60% over the past 90 days while it lost -38.31% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more ASB shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.25% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 192,314 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 15,547,491 shares of ASB, with a total valuation of $198,852,410. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more ASB shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $177,944,622 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Associated Banc-Corp shares by 0.91% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 11,193,008 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -102,543 shares of Associated Banc-Corp which are valued at $143,158,572. In the same vein, AllianceBernstein LP decreased its Associated Banc-Corp shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 920,429 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 6,367,613 shares and is now valued at $81,441,770. Following these latest developments, around 1.40% of Associated Banc-Corp stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.