Two Stocks To Tuck Away: BIO-key International Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI), Limelight Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW)

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 122.80% from its 52-Week high price while it is -69.78% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 54.03.

The shares of the company added by 13.01% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $0.6805 while ending the day at $0.78. During the trading session, a total of 2.86 million shares were traded which represents a -49.49% decline from the average session volume which is 1.91 million shares. BKYI had ended its last session trading at $0.69. BIO-key International Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.27, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 BKYI 52-week low price stands at $0.35 while its 52-week high price is $2.58.

The BIO-key International Inc. generated 78000.0 in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at Northland Capital published a research note on March 30, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Limelight Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $8. Even though the stock has been trading at $5.81/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.99% to reach $6.85/share. It started the day trading at $5.63 and traded between $4.90 and $5.52 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that LLNW’s 50-day SMA is 5.29 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.06. The stock has a high of $6.99 for the year while the low is $2.20. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.34 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 16.67%, as 6.23M BKYI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.68% of Limelight Networks Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.79M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.48 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -7.38%. Looking further, the stock has raised 1.10% over the past 90 days while it gained 30.81% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more LLNW shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.18% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 13,291 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,382,731 shares of LLNW, with a total valuation of $42,081,567. Hood River Capital Management LLC meanwhile bought more LLNW shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $37,293,778 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Limelight Networks Inc. shares by 0.21% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,920,771 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 12,197 shares of Limelight Networks Inc. which are valued at $33,748,395. Following these latest developments, around 5.30% of Limelight Networks Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.