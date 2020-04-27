Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM), Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL)

The shares of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Cowen in its latest research note that was published on April 14, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $95 price target. Cowen wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Axsome Therapeutics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. H.C. Wainwright advised investors in its research note published on December 30, 2019, to Buy the AXSM stock while also putting a $200 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from H.C. Wainwright Markets when it published its report on December 17, 2019. That day the H.C. Wainwright set price target on the stock to $170. The stock was given Buy rating by Guggenheim in its report released on December 16, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 158. Guggenheim was of a view that AXSM is Buy in its latest report on October 16, 2019. William Blair thinks that AXSM is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 9 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $134.44. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 460.12% from its 52-Week high price while it is -30.51% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 61.38.

The shares of the company added by 7.32% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $71.26 while ending the day at $76.40. During the trading session, a total of 719847.0 shares were traded which represents a 18.27% incline from the average session volume which is 880810.0 shares. AXSM had ended its last session trading at $71.19. Axsome Therapeutics Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.11, while its quick ratio hovers at 9.00 AXSM 52-week low price stands at $13.64 while its 52-week high price is $109.94.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.71 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Axsome Therapeutics Inc. generated 219.97 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.56 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 54.93%. Axsome Therapeutics Inc. has the potential to record -2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley published a research note on April 24, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) is now rated as Equal-Weight. Even though the stock has been trading at $8.83/share, analysts expect it to down by -17.33% to reach $22.29/share. It started the day trading at $8.49 and traded between $7.25 and $7.30 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AZUL’s 50-day SMA is 17.91 while its 200-day SMA stands at 33.60. The stock has a high of $44.55 for the year while the low is $5.30. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.84 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 5.90%, as 8.30M AXSM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 86.91% of Azul S.A. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.15M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.77 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -21.84%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -82.86% over the past 90 days while it lost -81.14% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Capital Research & Management Co…. sold more AZUL shares, decreasing its portfolio by -35.70% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Capital Research & Management Co…. selling -2,385,201 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,296,315 shares of AZUL, with a total valuation of $43,779,450. Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile bought more AZUL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $35,480,286 worth of shares.

Similarly, Gilder, Gagnon, Howe & Co. LLC decreased its Azul S.A. shares by 1.55% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,427,488 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -53,829 shares of Azul S.A. which are valued at $34,926,103. In the same vein, BlackRock Advisors LLC decreased its Azul S.A. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 216,508 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,225,561 shares and is now valued at $32,868,467.