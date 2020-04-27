Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX), Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

The shares of Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Dawson James in its latest research note that was published on August 26, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $11 price target. Dawson James wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Athersys Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Maxim Group advised investors in its research note published on February 13, 2018, to Buy the ATHX stock while also putting a $6 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Maxim Group Markets when it published its report on August 10, 2017. That day the Maxim Group set price target on the stock to $12. The stock was given Buy rating by Needham in its report released on February 07, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 7. Maxim Group was of a view that ATHX is Buy in its latest report on March 11, 2016. Piper Jaffray thinks that ATHX is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $10.67. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 132.74% from its 52-Week high price while it is -39.95% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 54.42.

The shares of the company added by 21.20% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $2.18 while ending the day at $2.63. During the trading session, a total of 9.53 million shares were traded which represents a -161.73% decline from the average session volume which is 3.64 million shares. ATHX had ended its last session trading at $2.17. Athersys Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.90 ATHX 52-week low price stands at $1.13 while its 52-week high price is $4.38.

The Athersys Inc. generated 35.04 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.08 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -50.0%.

Investment analysts at Maxim Group published a research note on April 13, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) is now rated as Hold. Even though the stock has been trading at $4.26/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.46% to reach $11.81/share. It started the day trading at $4.31 and traded between $3.89 and $4.07 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TWO’s 50-day SMA is 8.47 while its 200-day SMA stands at 12.61. The stock has a high of $15.85 for the year while the low is $2.25. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.76 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 85.41%, as 10.68M ATHX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.13% of Two Harbors Investment Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 4.90, while the P/B ratio is 0.28. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 7.52M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.77 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -8.74%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -73.21% over the past 90 days while it lost -70.68% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more TWO shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.59% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -420,304 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 26,040,814 shares of TWO, with a total valuation of $99,215,501. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more TWO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $61,575,471 worth of shares.

Similarly, Michigan Department of Treasury (… decreased its Two Harbors Investment Corp. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 11,131,542 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. which are valued at $42,411,175. In the same vein, Capital Research & Management Co…. decreased its Two Harbors Investment Corp. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 191,070 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 9,173,470 shares and is now valued at $34,950,921. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of Two Harbors Investment Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.