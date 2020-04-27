Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Independent Bank Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX), Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD)

The shares of Independent Bank Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Stephens in its latest research note that was published on January 29, 2020. Stephens wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Independent Bank Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Mkt Perform rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on December 10, 2019. Raymond James was of a view that IBTX is Strong Buy in its latest report on October 04, 2018. Keefe Bruyette thinks that IBTX is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 30.81% from its 52-Week high price while it is -57.85% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 47.38.

The shares of the company added by 11.71% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $23.51 while ending the day at $26.62. During the trading session, a total of 1.09 million shares were traded which represents a -68.69% decline from the average session volume which is 648400.0 shares. IBTX had ended its last session trading at $23.83. Independent Bank Group Inc. currently has a market cap of $1.1 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 5.94, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.59, with a beta of 1.67. IBTX 52-week low price stands at $20.35 while its 52-week high price is $63.16.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.32 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.35 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 9.85%. Independent Bank Group Inc. has the potential to record 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on June 26, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $12.51/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.28% to reach $20.00/share. It started the day trading at $12.07 and traded between $11.18 and $11.85 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CBD’s 50-day SMA is 14.27 while its 200-day SMA stands at 19.31. The stock has a high of $25.34 for the year while the low is $10.59. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 0.89 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 74.99%, as 1.55M IBTX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.87% of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 10.95, while the P/B ratio is 1.11. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 515.97K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.93 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -2.87%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -44.31% over the past 90 days while it lost -42.45% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LL… sold more CBD shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.10% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LL… selling -7,521 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,830,168 shares of CBD, with a total valuation of $98,738,418. Coronation Asset Management (Pty)… meanwhile bought more CBD shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $68,438,581 worth of shares.

Similarly, Harding Loevner LP decreased its Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao shares by 0.28% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 4,698,746 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -13,349 shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao which are valued at $59,251,187. In the same vein, Bestinver Gestión SA SGIIC decreased its Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 299,068 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,195,237 shares and is now valued at $40,291,939. Following these latest developments, around 0.34% of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.