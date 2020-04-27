Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP), Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN)

The shares of USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on July 01, 2019. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of USD Partners LP, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from B. Riley FBR Inc. Markets when it published its report on December 19, 2017. That day the B. Riley FBR Inc. set price target on the stock to $11. FBR & Co. was of a view that USDP is Outperform in its latest report on November 07, 2016. FBR Capital thinks that USDP is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 09, 2016 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 18.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $13.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 175.00% from its 52-Week high price while it is -76.99% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 34.35.

The shares of the company added by 10.00% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $2.37 while ending the day at $2.75. During the trading session, a total of 1.02 million shares were traded which represents a -469.89% decline from the average session volume which is 179100.0 shares. USDP had ended its last session trading at $2.50. USDP 52-week low price stands at $1.00 while its 52-week high price is $11.95.

The USD Partners LP generated 10.68 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.03 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 12.5%.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on October 23, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) is now rated as Neutral. Credit Suisse also rated UXIN as Initiated on March 12, 2019, with its price target of $7.70 suggesting that UXIN could surge by 94.39% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.55/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.45% to reach $25.85/share. It started the day trading at $1.55 and traded between $1.40 and $1.45 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that UXIN’s 50-day SMA is 1.6558 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.3701. The stock has a high of $3.80 for the year while the low is $1.21. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.38 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -10.55%, as 3.92M USDP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 10.11% of Uxin Limited shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.55M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.53 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -12.12%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -41.06% over the past 90 days while it lost -47.27% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Ward Ferry Management Ltd. selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 14,051,100 shares of UXIN, with a total valuation of $21,638,694. Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. meanwhile sold more UXIN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $11,156,285 worth of shares.

Similarly, Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its Uxin Limited shares by 71.11% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,835,373 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,178,280 shares of Uxin Limited which are valued at $4,366,474.