Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR), BIOLASE Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL)

The shares of Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) has been pegged with a rating of Perform by Oppenheimer in its latest research note that was published on November 16, 2018. Oppenheimer wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Ideal Power Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. B. Riley FBR Inc. advised investors in its research note published on March 07, 2018, to Neutral the IPWR stock while also putting a $2.50 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from FBR & Co. Markets when it published its report on February 28, 2017. That day the FBR & Co. set price target on the stock to $6. FBR & Co. was of a view that IPWR is Outperform in its latest report on November 18, 2016. Northland Capital thinks that IPWR is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $11.67. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 135.19% from its 52-Week high price while it is -53.82% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 63.66.

The shares of the company added by 33.68% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $1.8112 while ending the day at $2.54. During the trading session, a total of 809981.0 shares were traded which represents a -2129.51% decline from the average session volume which is 36330.0 shares. IPWR had ended its last session trading at $1.90. IPWR 52-week low price stands at $1.08 while its 52-week high price is $5.50.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.05 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Ideal Power Inc. generated 3.06 million in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at The Benchmark Company published a research note on June 19, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that BIOLASE Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) is now rated as Speculative Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $2. Singular Research also rated BIOL as Initiated on April 25, 2017, with its price target of $2.50 suggesting that BIOL could surge by 82.64% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.44/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.05% to reach $2.42/share. It started the day trading at $0.4426 and traded between $0.385 and $0.42 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BIOL’s 50-day SMA is 0.5351 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.7883. The stock has a high of $2.28 for the year while the low is $0.21. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 365065.25 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 106.13%, as 752,509 IPWR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.27% of BIOLASE Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.11M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.36 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 4.40%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -47.75% over the past 90 days while it lost -34.42% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Oracle Investment Management, Inc… selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,173,250 shares of BIOL, with a total valuation of $1,939,969. Archon Capital Management LLC meanwhile bought more BIOL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,003,285 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 27.02% of BIOLASE Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.