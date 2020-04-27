Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Elevate Credit Inc. (NYSE:ELVT), MAG Silver Corp. (AMEX:MAG)

The shares of Elevate Credit Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Maxim Group in its latest research note that was published on April 14, 2020. Maxim Group wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Elevate Credit Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from BTIG Research Markets when it published its report on July 16, 2019. That day the BTIG Research set price target on the stock to $6. Jefferies was of a view that ELVT is Hold in its latest report on January 08, 2019. William Blair thinks that ELVT is worth Mkt Perform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $4.90. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 55.06% from its 52-Week high price while it is -76.92% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 44.65.

The shares of the company added by 16.95% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $1.185 while ending the day at $1.38. During the trading session, a total of 698608.0 shares were traded which represents a -73.57% decline from the average session volume which is 402500.0 shares. ELVT had ended its last session trading at $1.18. ELVT 52-week low price stands at $0.89 while its 52-week high price is $5.98.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.19 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Elevate Credit Inc. generated 91.21 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.11 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -57.89%. Elevate Credit Inc. has the potential to record 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets published a research note on November 17, 2017 where it informed investors and clients that MAG Silver Corp. (AMEX:MAG) is now rated as Outperform. It started the day trading at $10.40 and traded between $9.55 and $9.63 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MAG’s 50-day SMA is 8.96 while its 200-day SMA stands at 10.45. The stock has a high of $14.00 for the year while the low is $3.84. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.32 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -8.54%, as 3.04M ELVT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.29% of MAG Silver Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 729.81K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.44 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.63%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -13.48% over the past 90 days while it gained 1.90% over the last six months.

Van Eck Associates Corp. meanwhile bought more MAG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $27,856,827 worth of shares.

Similarly, Mason Hill Advisors LLC decreased its MAG Silver Corp. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,378,324 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of MAG Silver Corp. which are valued at $25,945,528. In the same vein, First Eagle Investment Management… decreased its MAG Silver Corp. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 338,000 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,280,988 shares and is now valued at $25,197,988. Following these latest developments, around 21.80% of MAG Silver Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.