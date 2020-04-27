Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR), Avianca Holdings S.A. (NYSE:AVH)

The shares of Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on April 23, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $13 price target. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Avis Budget Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Consumer Edge Research advised investors in its research note published on March 27, 2020, to Equal Weight the CAR stock while also putting a $20 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Northcoast Markets when it published its report on February 21, 2020. The stock was given Hold rating by Deutsche Bank in its report released on October 25, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 32. Goldman was of a view that CAR is Buy in its latest report on February 11, 2019. Northcoast thinks that CAR is worth Buy rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 105.98% from its 52-Week high price while it is -75.31% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 39.97.

The shares of the company added by 8.91% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $11.31 while ending the day at $13.08. During the trading session, a total of 8.0 million shares were traded which represents a -99.0% decline from the average session volume which is 4.02 million shares. CAR had ended its last session trading at $12.01. Avis Budget Group Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 22.11, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 CAR 52-week low price stands at $6.35 while its 52-week high price is $52.98.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.73 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Avis Budget Group Inc. generated 686.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $2.96 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 206.85%. Avis Budget Group Inc. has the potential to record -4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on March 16, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Avianca Holdings S.A. (NYSE:AVH) is now rated as Underweight. Deutsche Bank also rated AVH as Downgrade on March 16, 2020, with its price target of $2 suggesting that AVH could surge by 55.4% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.03/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.77% to reach $2.13/share. It started the day trading at $1.02 and traded between $0.9175 and $0.95 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AVH’s 50-day SMA is 2.1575 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.5606. The stock has a high of $5.02 for the year while the low is $0.62. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 136650.65 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 137.24%, as 324,190 CAR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.64% of Avianca Holdings S.A. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 457.49K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.59 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -18.10%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -79.48% over the past 90 days while it lost -78.01% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Donald Smith & Co., Inc. sold more AVH shares, decreasing its portfolio by -2.85% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Donald Smith & Co., Inc. selling -82,010 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,796,027 shares of AVH, with a total valuation of $2,678,594. Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile sold more AVH shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,485,554 worth of shares.

Similarly, RWC Asset Advisors (US) LLC decreased its Avianca Holdings S.A. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 371,603 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Avianca Holdings S.A. which are valued at $355,996. In the same vein, Banco BTG Pactual SA (Investment … decreased its Avianca Holdings S.A. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 357,270 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 357,270 shares and is now valued at $342,265.