PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) is trading at $121.38 at press time: False Bounce or Growth Revival?

PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) shares fell to a low of $115.40 before closing at $121.38. Intraday shares traded counted 2.56 million, which was 74.77% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 10.15M. PYPL’s previous close was $120.18 while the outstanding shares total 1.17B. The firm has a beta of 1.03, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 58.06, and a growth ratio of 3.20. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 64.99, with weekly volatility at 4.37% and ATR at 5.81. The PYPL stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $82.07 and a $124.45 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.00% on 04/24/20.

Investors have identified the Credit Services company PayPal Holdings Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $140.90 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 38495000000 million total, with 26919000000 million as their total liabilities.

PYPL were able to record 3.86 billion as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 2.51 billion. In cash movements, the company had a total of 4.56 billion as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, PayPal Holdings Inc. recorded a total of 4.96 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 14.82% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 11.75%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 2.73 billion trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 2.23 billion. This allows shareholders to hold on to 1.17B with the revenue now reading 0.43 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.64 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.45 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on PYPL sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of PYPL attractive?

In related news, President and CEO, SCHULMAN DANIEL H sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 17. The sale was performed at an average price of 96.63, for a total value of 2,415,821. As the sale deal closes, the EVP, RRPS Chief Risk Complianc, Karczmer Aaron now sold 51,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 5,798,318. Also, EVP, Global Sales, Alford Peggy sold 2,253 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 02. The shares were price at an average price of 109.66 per share, with a total market value of 247,053. Following this completion of acquisition, the EVP, Chief Bus Aff & Legal Off, Pentland Adele Louise now holds 92,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 9,977,658. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.10%.

34 out of 42 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 5 have maintained a Hold recommendation on PayPal Holdings Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the PYPL stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $124.31.