Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) moved down -4.81% from 52 weeks low: Is it Too Late to Be Bullish?

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares fell to a low of $13.48 before closing at $13.81. Intraday shares traded counted 40.88 million, which was -13.47% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 36.03M. OXY’s previous close was $13.87 while the outstanding shares total 894.70M. The firm has a beta of 1.75. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 42.34, with weekly volatility at 7.81% and ATR at 1.63. The OXY stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $9.00 and a $63.42 high. The stock traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.43% on 04/24/20.

Investors have identified the Independent Oil & Gas company Occidental Petroleum Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $12.36 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For OXY, the company has in raw cash 3.51 billion on their books with 51.0 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 18681000000 million total, with 14949000000 million as their total liabilities.

OXY were able to record 1.02 billion as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 541.0 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 7.38 billion as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Occidental Petroleum Corporation recorded a total of 6.28 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 24.2% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 9.47%.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.45 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on OXY sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of OXY attractive?

In related news, Senior Vice President, Dillon Kenneth bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 26. The purchase was performed at an average price of 13.42, for a total value of 134,200. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, KLESSE WILLIAM R now bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 236,200. Also, Senior Vice President, Brown Oscar K bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 06. The shares were cost at an average price of 27.44 per share, with a total market value of 137,200. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, Walter Elisse B. now holds 3,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 124,803. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.20%.

2 out of 25 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 15 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Occidental Petroleum Corporation. 6 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the OXY stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $15.12.