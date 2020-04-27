Morgan Stanley (MS) price jumped close to $38.91 early on Friday: What’s Next?

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) shares fell to a low of $37.26 before closing at $38.91. Intraday shares traded counted 3.49 million, which was 82.2% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 19.60M. MS’s previous close was $37.97 while the outstanding shares total 1.59B. The firm has a beta of 1.47, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 7.90, and a growth ratio of 146.31. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 52.13, with weekly volatility at 3.26% and ATR at 2.36. The MS stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $27.20 and a $57.57 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 2.48% on 04/24/20.

Investors have identified the Investment Brokerage – National company Morgan Stanley as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $60.37 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Morgan Stanley (MS) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

MS were able to record 38.95 billion as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -5.03 billion. In cash movements, the company had a total of 40.77 billion as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Morgan Stanley (MS)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Morgan Stanley recorded a total of 10.86 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 21.27% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 7.6%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 8.12 billion trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 2.73 billion. This allows shareholders to hold on to 1.59B with the revenue now reading 1.01 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (1.07 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 4.98 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on MS sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of MS attractive?

In related news, Director, LUCZO STEPHEN J bought 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Apr 17. The purchase was performed at an average price of 38.68, for a total value of 734,871. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, LUCZO STEPHEN J now bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,248,735. Also, Director, LUCZO STEPHEN J bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 21. The shares were cost at an average price of 53.00 per share, with a total market value of 2,649,955. Following this completion of disposal, the Deputy Chief Financial Officer, WIRTH PAUL C now holds 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,240,500. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 24.20%.

13 out of 23 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 8 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Morgan Stanley. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the MS stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $46.92.