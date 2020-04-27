Mixed Analyst Attention: Summit Materials Inc. (NYSE:SUM), Foot Locker Inc. (NYSE:FL)

The shares of Summit Materials Inc. (NYSE:SUM) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by DA Davidson in its latest research note that was published on April 22, 2020. DA Davidson wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Summit Materials Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Loop Capital advised investors in its research note published on April 17, 2020, to Hold the SUM stock while also putting a $15 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Berenberg Markets when it published its report on March 25, 2020. The stock was given Sell rating by Goldman in its report released on January 13, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 22. Loop Capital was of a view that SUM is Hold in its latest report on December 19, 2019. Citigroup thinks that SUM is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on December 17, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 30.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 11 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $18.16. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 65.25% from its 52-Week high price while it is -50.79% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 43.38.

The shares of the company added by 5.71% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $11.68 while ending the day at $12.41. During the trading session, a total of 1.23 million shares were traded which represents a 5.58% incline from the average session volume which is 1.3 million shares. SUM had ended its last session trading at $11.74. Summit Materials Inc. currently has a market cap of $1.43 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 24.48, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.47, with a beta of 1.70. Summit Materials Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.31, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.00 SUM 52-week low price stands at $7.51 while its 52-week high price is $25.22.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.62 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Summit Materials Inc. generated 311.32 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.50 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 179.03%. Summit Materials Inc. has the potential to record 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group published a research note on March 26, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Foot Locker Inc. (NYSE:FL) is now rated as Market Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $32. Deutsche Bank also rated FL as Downgrade on March 13, 2020, with its price target of $36 suggesting that FL could surge by 26.58% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $22.03/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.58% to reach $31.38/share. It started the day trading at $23.33 and traded between $22.09 and $23.04 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FL’s 50-day SMA is 26.86 while its 200-day SMA stands at 37.33. The stock has a high of $62.00 for the year while the low is $17.46. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 10.68 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -13.89%, as 9.20M SUM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 10.39% of Foot Locker Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 5.10, while the P/B ratio is 0.98. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.41M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.14 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.66%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -40.31% over the past 90 days while it lost -48.82% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more FL shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.82% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -182,025 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,814,054 shares of FL, with a total valuation of $216,399,891. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more FL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $204,197,972 worth of shares.

Similarly, LSV Asset Management decreased its Foot Locker Inc. shares by 0.08% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 5,085,607 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -3,860 shares of Foot Locker Inc. which are valued at $112,137,634. In the same vein, AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its Foot Locker Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 436,870 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 4,033,614 shares and is now valued at $88,941,189. Following these latest developments, around 1.30% of Foot Locker Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.