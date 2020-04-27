Mixed Analyst Attention: Sintx Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT), ViewRay Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY)

The shares of Sintx Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Ascendiant Capital Markets in its latest research note that was published on September 12, 2019. Ascendiant Capital Markets wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Sintx Technologies Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $2.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 84.86% from its 52-Week high price while it is -92.81% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 58.67.

The shares of the company added by 8.17% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $0.4517 while ending the day at $0.52. During the trading session, a total of 939717.0 shares were traded which represents a 39.76% incline from the average session volume which is 1.56 million shares. SINT had ended its last session trading at $0.48. Sintx Technologies Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.90 SINT 52-week low price stands at $0.28 while its 52-week high price is $7.20.

The Sintx Technologies Inc. generated 1.79 million in revenue during the last quarter. Sintx Technologies Inc. has the potential to record -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley published a research note on March 27, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that ViewRay Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) is now rated as Underweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $2. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.42/share, analysts expect it to down by -9.09% to reach $3.75/share. It started the day trading at $2.4746 and traded between $2.16 and $2.20 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that VRAY’s 50-day SMA is 2.47 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.72. The stock has a high of $9.76 for the year while the low is $1.11. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 17.5 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.10%, as 17.13M SINT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 16.56% of ViewRay Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.06M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 8.33 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -14.40%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -30.60% over the past 90 days while it lost -15.71% over the last six months.

Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile bought more VRAY shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $29,528,773 worth of shares.

Similarly, FIAM LLC increased its ViewRay Inc. shares by 29.56% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 9,853,540 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 2,247,986 shares of ViewRay Inc. which are valued at $24,633,850. In the same vein, HealthCor Management LP increased its ViewRay Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 4,587,699 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 9,477,799 shares and is now valued at $23,694,498. Following these latest developments, around 19.80% of ViewRay Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.