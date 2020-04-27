Mixed Analyst Attention: Schrodinger Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR), QEP Resources Inc. (NYSE:QEP)

The shares of Schrodinger Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) has been pegged with a rating of Equal-Weight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on March 02, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $43 price target. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Schrodinger Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Jefferies advised investors in its research note published on March 02, 2020, to Hold the SDGR stock while also putting a $42 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from BMO Capital Markets Markets when it published its report on March 02, 2020. That day the BMO Capital Markets set price target on the stock to $65.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $50.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 102.43% from its 52-Week high price while it is -8.88% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 63.32.

The shares of the company added by 13.90% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $44.264 while ending the day at $51.62. During the trading session, a total of 1.42 million shares were traded which represents a 11.14% incline from the average session volume which is 1.6 million shares. SDGR had ended its last session trading at $45.32. SDGR 52-week low price stands at $25.50 while its 52-week high price is $56.65.

Schrodinger Inc. has the potential to record -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Scotiabank published a research note on April 07, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that QEP Resources Inc. (NYSE:QEP) is now rated as Sector Underperform. Piper Sandler also rated QEP as Downgrade on March 31, 2020, with its price target of $1 suggesting that QEP could surge by 80.07% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.56/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.89% to reach $2.71/share. It started the day trading at $0.71 and traded between $0.51 and $0.54 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that QEP’s 50-day SMA is 1.0339 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.1634. The stock has a high of $8.32 for the year while the low is $0.26. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 13.97 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 30.20%, as 18.19M SDGR shares were shorted. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 10.84M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.29 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 73.19%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -83.01% over the past 90 days while it lost -82.79% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more QEP shares, increasing its portfolio by 6.10% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 2,050,861 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 35,663,759 shares of QEP, with a total valuation of $11,947,359. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more QEP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $8,311,506 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its QEP Resources Inc. shares by 0.89% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 17,564,358 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -158,568 shares of QEP Resources Inc. which are valued at $5,884,060. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its QEP Resources Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,924,159 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 15,043,268 shares and is now valued at $5,039,495. Following these latest developments, around 1.40% of QEP Resources Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.