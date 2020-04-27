Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Energy Focus Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI), ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

The shares of Energy Focus Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) has been pegged with a rating of Mkt Perform by FBR & Co. in its latest research note that was published on May 05, 2017. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $3.50 price target. FBR & Co. wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Energy Focus Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The Benchmark Company advised investors in its research note published on November 15, 2016, to Buy the EFOI stock while also putting a $5 price target. The stock had earned Mkt Perform rating from FBR Capital Markets when it published its report on August 15, 2016. That day the FBR Capital set price target on the stock to $5. The stock was given Outperform rating by FBR Capital in its report released on May 12, 2016, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 10. FBR Capital was of a view that EFOI is Outperform in its latest report on March 31, 2016. The Benchmark Company thinks that EFOI is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 11, 2016 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 17.50.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $2.75. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 98.88% from its 52-Week high price while it is -67.58% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 45.15.

The shares of the company added by 7.00% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $0.31 while ending the day at $0.32. During the trading session, a total of 941070.0 shares were traded which represents a -293.84% decline from the average session volume which is 238950.0 shares. EFOI had ended its last session trading at $0.30. Energy Focus Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.85, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.50 EFOI 52-week low price stands at $0.16 while its 52-week high price is $0.99.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.11 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Energy Focus Inc. generated 350000.0 in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.08 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -118.18%. Energy Focus Inc. has the potential to record -0.30 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Craig Hallum published a research note on March 24, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $20. B. Riley FBR also rated ON as Downgrade on March 19, 2020, with its price target of $13 suggesting that ON could surge by 20.59% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $13.92/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.32% to reach $18.46/share. It started the day trading at $14.78 and traded between $13.97 and $14.66 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ON’s 50-day SMA is 15.09 while its 200-day SMA stands at 19.40. The stock has a high of $25.92 for the year while the low is $8.17. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 21.38 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 4.22%, as 22.28M EFOI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.52% of ON Semiconductor Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 29.09, while the P/B ratio is 1.82. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 10.46M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.13 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 6.77%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -41.34% over the past 90 days while it lost -21.10% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Janus Capital Management LLC bought more ON shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.26% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Janus Capital Management LLC purchasing 512,370 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 41,337,879 shares of ON, with a total valuation of $514,243,215. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more ON shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $479,257,991 worth of shares.

Similarly, Fidelity Management & Research Co… decreased its ON Semiconductor Corporation shares by 17.17% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 23,469,538 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -4,866,386 shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation which are valued at $291,961,053. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its ON Semiconductor Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,209,452 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 19,258,066 shares and is now valued at $239,570,341. Following these latest developments, around 1.50% of ON Semiconductor Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.