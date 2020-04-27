Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE:DO), Cinemark Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

The shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE:DO) has been pegged with a rating of Underperform by RBC Capital Mkts in its latest research note that was published on April 22, 2020. RBC Capital Mkts wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Underweight rating from CapitalOne Markets when it published its report on March 17, 2020. The stock was given Equal-Weight rating by Morgan Stanley in its report released on March 16, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 3. Wells Fargo was of a view that DO is Underweight in its latest report on March 13, 2020. Tudor Pickering thinks that DO is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 7 have recommended investors to sell it, 10 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Underweight while its average price target is $2.04. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 39.33% from its 52-Week high price while it is -92.50% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 37.34.

The shares of the company added by 13.06% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $0.8625 while ending the day at $0.94. During the trading session, a total of 12.04 million shares were traded which represents a -114.95% decline from the average session volume which is 5.6 million shares. DO had ended its last session trading at $0.83. Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.61, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.60 DO 52-week low price stands at $0.67 while its 52-week high price is $12.52.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.45 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. generated 156.28 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.67 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -17.78%. Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. has the potential to record -2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Macquarie published a research note on April 23, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Cinemark Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNK) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $20. B. Riley FBR also rated CNK as Reiterated on April 16, 2020, with its price target of $16 suggesting that CNK could surge by 44.32% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $12.84/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.98% to reach $21.91/share. It started the day trading at $13.02 and traded between $12.16 and $12.20 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CNK’s 50-day SMA is 17.01 while its 200-day SMA stands at 31.16. The stock has a high of $43.51 for the year while the low is $5.71. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 12.66 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 2.40%, as 12.96M DO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 11.90% of Cinemark Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 7.48, while the P/B ratio is 0.99. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.67M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.71 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -9.50%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -62.14% over the past 90 days while it lost -66.79% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more CNK shares, increasing its portfolio by 4.07% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 455,664 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 11,641,358 shares of CNK, with a total valuation of $118,625,438. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more CNK shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $101,406,019 worth of shares.

Similarly, Wellington Management Co. LLP increased its Cinemark Holdings Inc. shares by 27.64% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 7,667,451 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,660,132 shares of Cinemark Holdings Inc. which are valued at $78,131,326. In the same vein, Fidelity Management & Research Co… increased its Cinemark Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 569,407 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 6,704,973 shares and is now valued at $68,323,675. Following these latest developments, around 5.80% of Cinemark Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.