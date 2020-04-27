Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV), USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC)

The shares of Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Wolfe Research in its latest research note that was published on April 03, 2020. Wolfe Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Autoliv Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Evercore ISI advised investors in its research note published on March 30, 2020, to Underperform the ALV stock while also putting a $40 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Kepler Markets when it published its report on March 26, 2020. That day the Kepler set price target on the stock to $60. The stock was given Neutral rating by UBS in its report released on January 24, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 84. RBC Capital Mkts was of a view that ALV is Sector Perform in its latest report on December 20, 2019. DNB Markets thinks that ALV is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 3 have recommended investors to sell it, 11 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $59.39. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 59.20% from its 52-Week high price while it is -30.18% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 60.34.

The shares of the company added by 7.33% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $58.805 while ending the day at $60.75. During the trading session, a total of 1.11 million shares were traded which represents a -39.39% decline from the average session volume which is 798160.0 shares. ALV had ended its last session trading at $56.60. Autoliv Inc. currently has a market cap of $5.3 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 11.50, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.75, with a beta of 1.76. Autoliv Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.99, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 ALV 52-week low price stands at $38.16 while its 52-week high price is $87.01.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.88 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Autoliv Inc. generated 444.7 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.84 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -56.82%. Autoliv Inc. has the potential to record 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on April 24, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $12. B. Riley FBR also rated USAC as Downgrade on March 17, 2020, with its price target of $14 suggesting that USAC could surge by 46.0% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $8.84/share, analysts expect it to down by -14.48% to reach $14.00/share. It started the day trading at $8.7208 and traded between $7.52 and $7.56 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that USAC’s 50-day SMA is 9.14 while its 200-day SMA stands at 14.96. The stock has a high of $19.00 for the year while the low is $3.52. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.55 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -8.53%, as 1.42M ALV shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.27% of USA Compression Partners LP shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 587.50K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.65 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.67%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -53.87% over the past 90 days while it lost -57.95% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Invesco Advisers, Inc. sold more USAC shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.43% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Invesco Advisers, Inc. selling -80,514 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 18,493,115 shares of USAC, with a total valuation of $104,671,031. Goldman Sachs Asset Management LP meanwhile sold more USAC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $19,826,425 worth of shares.

Similarly, Global X Management Co. LLC increased its USA Compression Partners LP shares by 11.53% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 844,331 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 87,294 shares of USA Compression Partners LP which are valued at $4,778,913. In the same vein, Spirit of America Management Corp… increased its USA Compression Partners LP shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 94,246 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 770,136 shares and is now valued at $4,358,970. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of USA Compression Partners LP stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.