Is There A Value in Papa John’s International Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) And Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA)

The shares of Papa John’s International Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Wolfe Research in its latest research note that was published on April 17, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $75 price target. Wolfe Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Papa John’s International Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Stephens Markets when it published its report on March 10, 2020. That day the Stephens set price target on the stock to $68. The stock was given Neutral rating by UBS in its report released on January 10, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 67. Deutsche Bank was of a view that PZZA is Hold in its latest report on December 13, 2019. MKM Partners thinks that PZZA is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 9 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $69.62. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 152.19% from its 52-Week high price while it is -1.28% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 66.33.

The shares of the company added by 7.21% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $66.9444 while ending the day at $72.00. During the trading session, a total of 1.35 million shares were traded which represents a -37.78% decline from the average session volume which is 978640.0 shares. PZZA had ended its last session trading at $67.16. PZZA 52-week low price stands at $28.55 while its 52-week high price is $72.93.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.37 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Papa John’s International Inc. generated 27.91 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.21 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 16.22%. Papa John’s International Inc. has the potential to record 1.30 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Needham published a research note on November 14, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $15. H.C. Wainwright also rated AKBA as Reiterated on August 06, 2019, with its price target of $17 suggesting that AKBA could surge by 48.74% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $7.31/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.47% to reach $15.04/share. It started the day trading at $7.75 and traded between $7.27 and $7.71 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AKBA’s 50-day SMA is 7.61 while its 200-day SMA stands at 5.76. The stock has a high of $10.53 for the year while the low is $2.99. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.77 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 8.37%, as 7.34M PZZA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.87% of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.40M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.23 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 3.35%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -2.77% over the past 90 days while it gained 86.23% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Baupost Group LLC sold more AKBA shares, decreasing its portfolio by -10.44% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Baupost Group LLC selling -2,043,485 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 17,527,968 shares of AKBA, with a total valuation of $132,861,997. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more AKBA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $69,367,779 worth of shares.

Similarly, Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its Akebia Therapeutics Inc. shares by 16.37% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 6,737,120 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 947,559 shares of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. which are valued at $51,067,370. Following these latest developments, around 1.50% of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.