Is There A Value in Merit Medical Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) And Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN)

The shares of Merit Medical Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) has been pegged with a rating of Mkt Perform by Barrington Research in its latest research note that was published on February 25, 2020. Barrington Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Merit Medical Systems Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Raymond James advised investors in its research note published on February 03, 2020, to Outperform the MMSI stock while also putting a $43 price target. The stock had earned Underperform rating from Wells Fargo Markets when it published its report on December 12, 2019. That day the Wells Fargo set price target on the stock to $26. Raymond James was of a view that MMSI is Mkt Perform in its latest report on September 10, 2019. Wells Fargo thinks that MMSI is worth Market Perform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $45.13. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 106.21% from its 52-Week high price while it is -35.07% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 64.09.

The shares of the company added by 6.21% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $39.6484 while ending the day at $40.21. During the trading session, a total of 792734.0 shares were traded which represents a -34.03% decline from the average session volume which is 591450.0 shares. MMSI had ended its last session trading at $37.86. Merit Medical Systems Inc. currently has a market cap of $2.16 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 427.77, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 35.45, with a beta of 0.96. Merit Medical Systems Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.46, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.30 MMSI 52-week low price stands at $19.50 while its 52-week high price is $61.93.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.38 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Merit Medical Systems Inc. generated 44.32 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.40 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -10.53%. Merit Medical Systems Inc. has the potential to record 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Barclays published a research note on April 07, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) is now rated as Equal Weight. Their price target on the stock stands at $6. RBC Capital Mkts also rated DAN as Downgrade on March 16, 2020, with its price target of $9 suggesting that DAN could surge by 32.0% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $8.75/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.91% to reach $13.50/share. It started the day trading at $9.28 and traded between $8.66 and $9.18 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that DAN’s 50-day SMA is 10.35 while its 200-day SMA stands at 14.64. The stock has a high of $20.71 for the year while the low is $4.22. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.53 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 4.21%, as 4.72M MMSI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.16% of Dana Incorporated shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 5.91, while the P/B ratio is 0.71. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.18M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.08 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.77%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -43.75% over the past 90 days while it lost -43.40% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more DAN shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.52% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 83,341 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 16,038,964 shares of DAN, with a total valuation of $125,264,309. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more DAN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $103,274,215 worth of shares.

Similarly, AllianceBernstein LP increased its Dana Incorporated shares by 18.06% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 6,997,951 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,070,436 shares of Dana Incorporated which are valued at $54,653,997. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its Dana Incorporated shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 613,867 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 5,848,183 shares and is now valued at $45,674,309. Following these latest developments, around 0.80% of Dana Incorporated stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.