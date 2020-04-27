Is There A Value in FuelCell Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) And Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

The shares of FuelCell Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Craig Hallum in its latest research note that was published on March 16, 2020. Craig Hallum wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of FuelCell Energy Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Craig Hallum advised investors in its research note published on January 23, 2020, to Sell the FCEL stock while also putting a $1.50 price target. The stock had earned Perform rating from Oppenheimer Markets when it published its report on June 06, 2019. The stock was given Market Perform rating by Cowen in its report released on June 06, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 1. ROTH Capital was of a view that FCEL is Buy in its latest report on February 09, 2018. B. Riley FBR Inc. thinks that FCEL is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 12, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 3.50.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $1.75. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 1459.70% from its 52-Week high price while it is -52.93% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 66.54.

The shares of the company added by 15.47% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $1.83 while ending the day at $2.09. During the trading session, a total of 10.87 million shares were traded which represents a 26.58% incline from the average session volume which is 14.8 million shares. FCEL had ended its last session trading at $1.81. FuelCell Energy Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.91, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.30 FCEL 52-week low price stands at $0.13 while its 52-week high price is $4.44.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.03 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The FuelCell Energy Inc. generated 46.43 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.12 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -6766.67%. FuelCell Energy Inc. has the potential to record -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on April 24, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (NYSE:OHI) is now rated as Underperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $23. Scotiabank also rated OHI as Upgrade on April 08, 2020, with its price target of $37 suggesting that OHI could surge by 14.04% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $28.14/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.69% to reach $31.20/share. It started the day trading at $27.55 and traded between $26.48 and $26.82 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that OHI’s 50-day SMA is 32.30 while its 200-day SMA stands at 38.95. The stock has a high of $45.22 for the year while the low is $13.33. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.93 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 54.57%, as 6.08M FCEL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.74% of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 17.51, while the P/B ratio is 1.42. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.91M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.35 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -17.27%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -38.05% over the past 90 days while it lost -39.59% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more OHI shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.91% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 298,422 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 33,136,446 shares of OHI, with a total valuation of $879,441,277. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more OHI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $579,776,438 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. shares by 7.55% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 9,738,487 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 683,246 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. which are valued at $258,459,445. In the same vein, Mellon Investments Corp. increased its Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,474,268 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 6,559,256 shares and is now valued at $174,082,654. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.