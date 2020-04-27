Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on MoneyGram International Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI), Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)?

The shares of MoneyGram International Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) has been pegged with a rating of Market Perform by Northland Capital in its latest research note that was published on March 24, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $1 price target. Northland Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of MoneyGram International Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Northland Capital advised investors in its research note published on April 03, 2019, to Outperform the MGI stock while also putting a $5.50 price target. The stock had earned Underperform rating from Evercore ISI Markets when it published its report on November 09, 2018. Feltl & Co. was of a view that MGI is Hold in its latest report on January 30, 2017. First Analysis Sec thinks that MGI is worth Equal-Weight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 3 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Underweight while its average price target is $0.83. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 31.30% from its 52-Week high price while it is -77.46% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 52.66.

The shares of the company added by 7.09% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $1.40 while ending the day at $1.51. During the trading session, a total of 2.25 million shares were traded which represents a -32.5% decline from the average session volume which is 1.7 million shares. MGI had ended its last session trading at $1.41. MGI 52-week low price stands at $1.15 while its 52-week high price is $6.70.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.01 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The MoneyGram International Inc. generated 146.8 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.04 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -500.0%. MoneyGram International Inc. has the potential to record -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Mizuho published a research note on March 31, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $183. Guggenheim also rated SRPT as Initiated on November 01, 2019, with its price target of $183 suggesting that SRPT could surge by 36.66% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $115.31/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.39% to reach $191.86/share. It started the day trading at $123.8847 and traded between $116.805 and $121.53 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SRPT’s 50-day SMA is 107.20 while its 200-day SMA stands at 109.47. The stock has a high of $158.80 for the year while the low is $72.05. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 12.42 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -4.59%, as 11.85M MGI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 16.01% of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 875.44K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 13.54 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 2.52%. Looking further, the stock has raised 8.13% over the past 90 days while it gained 44.47% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… sold more SRPT shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.67% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… selling -116,080 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,816,780 shares of SRPT, with a total valuation of $666,817,420. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more SRPT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $617,840,706 worth of shares.

Similarly, Sands Capital Management LLC increased its Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. shares by 15.32% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,557,499 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 605,409 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. which are valued at $445,814,552. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 11,705 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,668,260 shares and is now valued at $358,829,193. Following these latest developments, around 4.90% of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.