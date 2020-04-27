Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO), Akazoo S.A. (NASDAQ:SONG)?

The shares of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Wedbush in its latest research note that was published on April 15, 2020. Wedbush wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Tractor Supply Company, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Telsey Advisory Group Markets when it published its report on March 27, 2020. That day the Telsey Advisory Group set price target on the stock to $101. The stock was given Hold rating by Jefferies in its report released on March 20, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 81. Telsey Advisory Group was of a view that TSCO is Market Perform in its latest report on March 11, 2020. BofA/Merrill thinks that TSCO is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 31, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 120.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 13 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 13 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $103.58. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 59.62% from its 52-Week high price while it is -10.74% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 67.67.

The shares of the company added by 7.26% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $96.06 while ending the day at $101.98. During the trading session, a total of 3.14 million shares were traded which represents a -63.49% decline from the average session volume which is 1.92 million shares. TSCO had ended its last session trading at $95.08. Tractor Supply Company currently has a market cap of $11.88 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 21.89, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.12, with a beta of 0.89. Tractor Supply Company debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.27, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.10 TSCO 52-week low price stands at $63.89 while its 52-week high price is $114.25.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.71 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Tractor Supply Company generated 84.24 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.21 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -153.52%. Tractor Supply Company has the potential to record 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Craig Hallum published a research note on October 07, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Akazoo S.A. (NASDAQ:SONG) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $10. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.49/share, analysts expect it to down by -22.32% to reach $9.86/share. It started the day trading at $1.50 and traded between $1.06 and $1.16 throughout the trading session.

The stock has a high of $7.49 for the year while the low is $1.42. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 329716.43 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.15%, as 330,211 TSCO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.92% of Akazoo S.A. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 9.11, while the P/B ratio is 0.53. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 86.43K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.82 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -54.25%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -77.70% over the past 90 days while it lost -79.82% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Macquarie Investment Management L… selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,747,811 shares of SONG, with a total valuation of $4,893,871.

Similarly, Kingdon Capital Management LLC decreased its Akazoo S.A. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 321,600 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Akazoo S.A. which are valued at $900,480. In the same vein, Edge Capital Group LLC decreased its Akazoo S.A. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 114,700 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 114,700 shares and is now valued at $321,160. Following these latest developments, around 43.43% of Akazoo S.A. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.