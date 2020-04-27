Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Hi-Crush Inc. (NYSE:HCR), Hudson Ltd. (NYSE:HUD)?

The shares of Hi-Crush Inc. (NYSE:HCR) has been pegged with a rating of Underperform by Evercore ISI in its latest research note that was published on March 09, 2020. Evercore ISI wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Hi-Crush Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Underweight while its average price target is $0.63. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 76.55% from its 52-Week high price while it is -93.71% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 43.38.

The shares of the company added by 7.77% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $0.25 while ending the day at $0.26. During the trading session, a total of 639627.0 shares were traded which represents a 9.26% incline from the average session volume which is 704880.0 shares. HCR had ended its last session trading at $0.25. Hi-Crush Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.12, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 HCR 52-week low price stands at $0.15 while its 52-week high price is $4.21.

The Hi-Crush Inc. generated 57.56 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.03 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 53.85%. Hi-Crush Inc. has the potential to record -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at UBS published a research note on February 04, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Hudson Ltd. (NYSE:HUD) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $12. Even though the stock has been trading at $4.51/share, analysts expect it to down by -9.98% to reach $10.00/share. It started the day trading at $4.62 and traded between $4.03 and $4.06 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HUD’s 50-day SMA is 6.31 while its 200-day SMA stands at 11.12. The stock has a high of $16.95 for the year while the low is $2.26. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.2 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -16.99%, as 1.00M HCR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.07% of Hudson Ltd. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 29.00, while the P/B ratio is 0.62. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 754.33K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.60 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -17.65%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -68.45% over the past 90 days while it lost -68.58% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The ClearBridge Investments LLC bought more HUD shares, increasing its portfolio by 7.08% during the last quarter. This move now sees The ClearBridge Investments LLC purchasing 269,898 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,083,003 shares of HUD, with a total valuation of $20,496,675.

Similarly, JPMorgan Investment Management, I… increased its Hudson Ltd. shares by 0.51% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,843,423 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 14,403 shares of Hudson Ltd. which are valued at $14,273,983. In the same vein, TimesSquare Capital Management LL… increased its Hudson Ltd. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 222,730 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,724,870 shares and is now valued at $13,678,847. Following these latest developments, around 13.32% of Hudson Ltd. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.