Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO), Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)?

The shares of Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by SunTrust in its latest research note that was published on April 13, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $29 price target. SunTrust wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Allogene Therapeutics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. H.C. Wainwright advised investors in its research note published on March 13, 2020, to Buy the ALLO stock while also putting a $35 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Stifel Markets when it published its report on March 05, 2020. That day the Stifel set price target on the stock to $27. The stock was given Hold rating by Berenberg in its report released on February 24, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 27. JMP Securities was of a view that ALLO is Mkt Outperform in its latest report on December 18, 2019. Canaccord Genuity thinks that ALLO is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 04, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 36.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 11 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $35.36. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 69.82% from its 52-Week high price while it is -12.43% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 69.50.

The shares of the company added by 5.94% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $27.71 while ending the day at $29.60. During the trading session, a total of 545794.0 shares were traded which represents a 23.41% incline from the average session volume which is 712590.0 shares. ALLO had ended its last session trading at $27.94. Allogene Therapeutics Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 16.50 ALLO 52-week low price stands at $17.43 while its 52-week high price is $33.80.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.58 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Allogene Therapeutics Inc. generated 175.13 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.50 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 44.83%. Allogene Therapeutics Inc. has the potential to record -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Scotiabank published a research note on April 16, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) is now rated as Sector Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $13. RBC Capital Mkts also rated EPRT as Downgrade on December 18, 2019, with its price target of $22 suggesting that EPRT could surge by 40.52% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $10.30/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.76% to reach $18.14/share. It started the day trading at $10.90 and traded between $10.18 and $10.79 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that EPRT’s 50-day SMA is 16.87 while its 200-day SMA stands at 22.34. The stock has a high of $29.34 for the year while the low is $6.08. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.39 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -40.04%, as 3.23M ALLO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.04% of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 17.24, while the P/B ratio is 0.73. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.60M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.38 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -3.83%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -59.56% over the past 90 days while it lost -56.16% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more EPRT shares, increasing its portfolio by 111.99% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 6,168,857 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 11,677,021 shares of EPRT, with a total valuation of $152,501,894. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more EPRT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $117,952,709 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 1.20% of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.