Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on 360 Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN), Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA)?

The shares of 360 Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on April 24, 2020. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of 360 Finance Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $85.77. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 39.87% from its 52-Week high price while it is -60.12% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 63.48.

The shares of the company added by 21.06% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $7.45 while ending the day at $8.91. During the trading session, a total of 1.67 million shares were traded which represents a -188.96% decline from the average session volume which is 578230.0 shares. QFIN had ended its last session trading at $7.36. 360 Finance Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.03, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.00 QFIN 52-week low price stands at $6.37 while its 52-week high price is $22.34.

The 360 Finance Inc. generated 458.0 million in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at Scotiabank published a research note on January 17, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) is now rated as Sector Underperform. Even though the stock has been trading at $15.19/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.48% to reach $28.43/share. It started the day trading at $15.30 and traded between $14.28 and $14.51 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BMA’s 50-day SMA is 21.85 while its 200-day SMA stands at 31.24. The stock has a high of $77.31 for the year while the low is $14.05. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 852188.06 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -5.35%, as 806,596 QFIN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.66% of Banco Macro S.A. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 1.51, while the P/B ratio is 0.68. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 383.97K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.22 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -11.47%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -52.10% over the past 90 days while it lost -41.77% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Odey Asset Management LLP bought more BMA shares, increasing its portfolio by 12.06% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Odey Asset Management LLP purchasing 290,741 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,701,475 shares of BMA, with a total valuation of $45,871,046. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. meanwhile sold more BMA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $25,967,599 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Banco Macro S.A. shares by 0.97% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,273,113 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 12,213 shares of Banco Macro S.A. which are valued at $21,617,459. In the same vein, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its Banco Macro S.A. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 823 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 756,438 shares and is now valued at $12,844,317. Following these latest developments, around 40.90% of Banco Macro S.A. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.