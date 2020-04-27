Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Tarena International Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU), Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR)?

The shares of Tarena International Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU) has been pegged with a rating of Underperform by Jefferies in its latest research note that was published on November 21, 2018. Jefferies wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Tarena International Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from CLSA Markets when it published its report on April 04, 2018. Goldman was of a view that TEDU is Neutral in its latest report on May 16, 2017. Credit Suisse thinks that TEDU is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $34.41. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 573.65% from its 52-Week high price while it is -11.64% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 65.60.

The shares of the company added by 32.66% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $4.34 while ending the day at $4.63. During the trading session, a total of 3.46 million shares were traded which represents a -734.07% decline from the average session volume which is 414580.0 shares. TEDU had ended its last session trading at $3.49. TEDU 52-week low price stands at $0.69 while its 52-week high price is $5.24.

The Tarena International Inc. generated 63.69 million in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at UBS published a research note on March 16, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $52. Even though the stock has been trading at $48.43/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.17% to reach $52.70/share. It started the day trading at $46.91 and traded between $44.5815 and $46.41 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that POR’s 50-day SMA is 52.07 while its 200-day SMA stands at 55.33. The stock has a high of $63.08 for the year while the low is $37.83. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.2 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.31%, as 1.20M TEDU shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.35% of Portland General Electric Company shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 19.41, while the P/B ratio is 1.60. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 871.74K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.38 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -8.68%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -23.10% over the past 90 days while it lost -18.72% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more POR shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.47% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 141,439 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,739,176 shares of POR, with a total valuation of $466,896,097. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more POR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $297,406,529 worth of shares.

Similarly, JPMorgan Investment Management, I… decreased its Portland General Electric Company shares by 2.69% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,481,063 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -96,237 shares of Portland General Electric Company which are valued at $166,882,160. In the same vein, Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its Portland General Electric Company shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 187,900 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,792,328 shares and is now valued at $133,864,204. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Portland General Electric Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.