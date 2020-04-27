Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO), Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)?

The shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by KeyBanc Capital Markets in its latest research note that was published on April 14, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $12 price target. KeyBanc Capital Markets wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Talos Energy Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Guggenheim Markets when it published its report on February 11, 2019. That day the Guggenheim set price target on the stock to $38. The stock was given Overweight rating by Stephens in its report released on December 06, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 38. Northland Capital was of a view that TALO is Outperform in its latest report on October 22, 2018. ROTH Capital thinks that TALO is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 81.60% from its 52-Week high price while it is -71.03% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 56.23.

The shares of the company added by 8.74% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $8.17 while ending the day at $9.08. During the trading session, a total of 854493.0 shares were traded which represents a -43.9% decline from the average session volume which is 593810.0 shares. TALO had ended its last session trading at $8.35. TALO 52-week low price stands at $5.00 while its 52-week high price is $31.34.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.31 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Talos Energy Inc. generated 87.02 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.81 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 85.5%. Talos Energy Inc. has the potential to record -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on April 14, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) is now rated as Neutral. Needham also rated CNDT as Reiterated on February 21, 2020, with its price target of $5.50 suggesting that CNDT could surge by 51.2% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.99/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.81% to reach $3.75/share. It started the day trading at $2.0271 and traded between $1.79 and $1.83 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CNDT’s 50-day SMA is 2.6299 while its 200-day SMA stands at 5.5494. The stock has a high of $13.26 for the year while the low is $1.54. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.32 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -7.18%, as 4.94M TALO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.52% of Conduent Incorporated shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.92M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.57 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -17.94%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -62.88% over the past 90 days while it lost -69.24% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Icahn Associates Holding LLC selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 38,149,336 shares of CNDT, with a total valuation of $93,465,873. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more CNDT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $38,237,733 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Conduent Incorporated shares by 0.25% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 11,117,926 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -28,109 shares of Conduent Incorporated which are valued at $27,238,919. In the same vein, Iridian Asset Management LLC decreased its Conduent Incorporated shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 88,417 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 8,003,916 shares and is now valued at $19,609,594. Following these latest developments, around 2.20% of Conduent Incorporated stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.