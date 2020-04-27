Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY), LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)?

The shares of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has been pegged with a rating of Market Perform by BMO Capital Markets in its latest research note that was published on April 23, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $51 price target. BMO Capital Markets wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Sysco Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Jefferies advised investors in its research note published on March 26, 2020, to Buy the SYY stock while also putting a $68 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Argus Markets when it published its report on March 24, 2020. The stock was given Equal Weight rating by Wells Fargo in its report released on February 04, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 75. Piper Sandler was of a view that SYY is Neutral in its latest report on January 14, 2020. Piper Jaffray thinks that SYY is worth Overweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on December 12, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 94.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $64.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 104.15% from its 52-Week high price while it is -38.26% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 53.98.

The shares of the company added by 6.69% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $50.46 while ending the day at $53.08. During the trading session, a total of 7.21 million shares were traded which represents a -22.81% decline from the average session volume which is 5.87 million shares. SYY had ended its last session trading at $49.75. Sysco Corporation currently has a market cap of $27.86 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 15.17, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.05, with a beta of 1.05. Sysco Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 3.52, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 SYY 52-week low price stands at $26.00 while its 52-week high price is $85.98.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.85 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Sysco Corporation generated 524.58 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.98 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 7.06%. Sysco Corporation has the potential to record 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Needham published a research note on October 30, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $88. Needham also rated LIVN as Reiterated on February 28, 2019, with its price target of $120 suggesting that LIVN could surge by 29.26% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $51.08/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.25% to reach $76.00/share. It started the day trading at $54.08 and traded between $50.78 and $53.76 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that LIVN’s 50-day SMA is 54.92 while its 200-day SMA stands at 70.51. The stock has a high of $87.45 for the year while the low is $33.40. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.5 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -4.07%, as 1.44M SYY shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.99% of LivaNova PLC shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 542.93K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.65 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 6.33%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -24.33% over the past 90 days while it lost -27.89% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more LIVN shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.98% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 52,793 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,412,908 shares of LIVN, with a total valuation of $244,934,087. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… meanwhile bought more LIVN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $125,185,075 worth of shares.

Similarly, Harris Associates LP increased its LivaNova PLC shares by 1.15% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,697,007 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 30,663 shares of LivaNova PLC which are valued at $122,039,567. In the same vein, Capital Research & Management Co…. increased its LivaNova PLC shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 164,772 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,205,946 shares and is now valued at $99,819,057. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of LivaNova PLC stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.