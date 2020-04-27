Is It Crazy To Buy Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC) And Vir Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

The shares of Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC) has been pegged with a rating of Market Perform by BMO Capital Markets in its latest research note that was published on April 23, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $29 price target. BMO Capital Markets wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Performance Food Group Company, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Credit Suisse advised investors in its research note published on April 20, 2020, to Outperform the PFGC stock while also putting a $39 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Jefferies Markets when it published its report on March 26, 2020. That day the Jefferies set price target on the stock to $42. The stock was given Outperform rating by Credit Suisse in its report released on January 06, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 58. BofA/Merrill was of a view that PFGC is Buy in its latest report on April 17, 2019. Citigroup thinks that PFGC is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $42.67. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 238.33% from its 52-Week high price while it is -53.99% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 46.00.

The shares of the company added by 5.78% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $23.76 while ending the day at $25.07. During the trading session, a total of 1.68 million shares were traded which represents a 25.5% incline from the average session volume which is 2.26 million shares. PFGC had ended its last session trading at $23.70. Performance Food Group Company currently has a market cap of $3.5 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 15.33, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.02, with a beta of 1.29. Performance Food Group Company debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.72, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.30 PFGC 52-week low price stands at $7.41 while its 52-week high price is $54.49.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.58 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Performance Food Group Company generated 1.09 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.50 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 39.66%. Performance Food Group Company has the potential to record 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on March 19, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Vir Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) is now rated as Underweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $26. Even though the stock has been trading at $31.15/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.69% to reach $34.33/share. It started the day trading at $34.26 and traded between $29.88 and $32.61 throughout the trading session.

The stock has a high of $75.00 for the year while the low is $11.65. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.57 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 9.30%, as 1.72M PFGC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.71% of Vir Biotechnology Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.15M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.49 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 11.11%. Looking further, the stock has raised 63.46% over the past 90 days while it gained 124.90% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Alaska Permanent Fund Corp. bought more VIR shares, increasing its portfolio by 36.99% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Alaska Permanent Fund Corp. purchasing 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,555,556 shares of VIR, with a total valuation of $190,388,904. Temasek Holdings Pte Ltd. (Invest… meanwhile bought more VIR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $188,484,966 worth of shares.

Similarly, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (I… increased its Vir Biotechnology Inc. shares by 37.50% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,666,666 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,000,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology Inc. which are valued at $125,656,644. In the same vein, Capital Research & Management Co…. increased its Vir Biotechnology Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 983,300 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 983,300 shares and is now valued at $33,697,691. Following these latest developments, around 4.30% of Vir Biotechnology Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.