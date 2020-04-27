Is It Crazy To Buy Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:MCEP) And Gannett Co. Inc. (NYSE:GCI)

The shares of Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:MCEP) has been pegged with a rating of Underperform by Wells Fargo in its latest research note that was published on February 18, 2016. Wells Fargo wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Mid-Con Energy Partners LP, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Mkt Perform rating from FBR Capital Markets when it published its report on October 12, 2015. That day the FBR Capital set price target on the stock to $4. The stock was given Hold rating by Wunderlich in its report released on September 22, 2015, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 3. Raymond James was of a view that MCEP is Underperform in its latest report on August 05, 2015. RBC Capital Mkts thinks that MCEP is worth Sector Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 04, 2015 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 4.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Sell while its average price target is $21.40. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 163.60% from its 52-Week high price while it is -82.32% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 49.03.

The shares of the company added by 9.67% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $2.71 while ending the day at $3.01. During the trading session, a total of 898398.0 shares were traded which represents a -1196.58% decline from the average session volume which is 69290.0 shares. MCEP had ended its last session trading at $2.74. Mid-Con Energy Partners LP debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.20, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 MCEP 52-week low price stands at $1.14 while its 52-week high price is $17.00.

The Mid-Con Energy Partners LP generated 255000.0 in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.09 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 157.14%.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on April 06, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Gannett Co. Inc. (NYSE:GCI) is now rated as Sell. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.77/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.64% to reach $2.25/share. It started the day trading at $0.8111 and traded between $0.7101 and $0.72 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GCI’s 50-day SMA is 2.7080 while its 200-day SMA stands at 6.5456. The stock has a high of $11.35 for the year while the low is $0.63. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 22.63 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -26.02%, as 16.74M MCEP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 18.28% of Gannett Co. Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.60M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.28 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -20.67%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -89.21% over the past 90 days while it lost -92.07% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more GCI shares, increasing its portfolio by 4.17% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 726,236 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 18,130,703 shares of GCI, with a total valuation of $26,833,440. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more GCI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $19,041,915 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Gannett Co. Inc. shares by 1.49% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 9,766,114 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -147,913 shares of Gannett Co. Inc. which are valued at $14,453,849. In the same vein, Omega Advisors, Inc. decreased its Gannett Co. Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,001,917 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 7,544,750 shares and is now valued at $11,166,230. Following these latest developments, around 1.70% of Gannett Co. Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.