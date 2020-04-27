Is It Crazy To Buy Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) And Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

The shares of Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Cowen in its latest research note that was published on March 24, 2020. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $10 price target. Cowen wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Callaway Golf Company, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. ROTH Capital advised investors in its research note published on March 05, 2020, to Buy the ELY stock while also putting a $21 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Imperial Capital Markets when it published its report on January 29, 2020. That day the Imperial Capital set price target on the stock to $26. The stock was given Outperform rating by Raymond James in its report released on September 11, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 21. Stephens was of a view that ELY is Overweight in its latest report on August 09, 2019. Berenberg thinks that ELY is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 13, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 24.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 9 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $16.35. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 123.79% from its 52-Week high price while it is -52.40% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 46.09.

The shares of the company added by 6.51% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $10.03 while ending the day at $10.63. During the trading session, a total of 1.53 million shares were traded which represents a -10.74% decline from the average session volume which is 1.38 million shares. ELY had ended its last session trading at $9.98. Callaway Golf Company currently has a market cap of $1.02 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 13.00, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.42, with a beta of 1.65. Callaway Golf Company debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.78, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.60 ELY 52-week low price stands at $4.75 while its 52-week high price is $22.33.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.26 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Callaway Golf Company generated 106.67 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.36 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 342.31%. Callaway Golf Company has the potential to record 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at National Bank Financial published a research note on April 23, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) is now rated as Outperform. Even though the stock has been trading at $7.68/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.21% to reach $9.01/share. It started the day trading at $8.18 and traded between $7.53 and $8.08 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AGI’s 50-day SMA is 6.02 while its 200-day SMA stands at 6.05. The stock has a high of $8.03 for the year while the low is $3.34. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.15 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.03%, as 3.15M ELY shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.81% of Alamos Gold Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 33.67, while the P/B ratio is 1.17. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.01M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.79 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 26.65%. Looking further, the stock has raised 27.44% over the past 90 days while it gained 58.43% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of Alamos Gold Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.