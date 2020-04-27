Is It Crazy To Buy Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) And ONEOK Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

The shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Piper Sandler in its latest research note that was published on January 10, 2020. Piper Sandler wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Bank OZK, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Equal-Weight rating from Morgan Stanley Markets when it published its report on October 22, 2018. Raymond James was of a view that OZK is Mkt Perform in its latest report on October 19, 2018.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $22.94. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 39.30% from its 52-Week high price while it is -42.40% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 53.48.

The shares of the company added by 11.75% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $17.75 while ending the day at $19.78. During the trading session, a total of 3.17 million shares were traded which represents a -142.36% decline from the average session volume which is 1.31 million shares. OZK had ended its last session trading at $17.70. Bank OZK currently has a market cap of $2.49 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 5.99, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.50, with a beta of 1.79. OZK 52-week low price stands at $14.20 while its 52-week high price is $34.34.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.09 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.78 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -855.56%. Bank OZK has the potential to record 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Goldman published a research note on April 21, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that ONEOK Inc. (NYSE:OKE) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $36. Jefferies also rated OKE as Upgrade on April 14, 2020, with its price target of $32 suggesting that OKE could surge by 33.16% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $29.20/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.27% to reach $41.38/share. It started the day trading at $29.4635 and traded between $27.48 and $27.66 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that OKE’s 50-day SMA is 40.58 while its 200-day SMA stands at 64.20. The stock has a high of $78.48 for the year while the low is $12.16. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 9.58 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 52.67%, as 14.62M OZK shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.33% of ONEOK Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 9.00, while the P/B ratio is 1.84. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 6.54M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.46 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -5.85%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -63.04% over the past 90 days while it lost -60.99% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more OKE shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.19% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -90,397 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 47,356,551 shares of OKE, with a total valuation of $1,032,846,377. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more OKE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $599,853,734 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its ONEOK Inc. shares by 8.99% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 21,734,695 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,793,003 shares of ONEOK Inc. which are valued at $474,033,698. In the same vein, Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC increased its ONEOK Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,363,939 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 13,972,893 shares and is now valued at $304,748,796. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of ONEOK Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.