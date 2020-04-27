Is It Crazy To Buy 22nd Century Group Inc. (AMEX:XXII) And e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

The shares of 22nd Century Group Inc. (AMEX:XXII) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Chardan Capital Markets in its latest research note that was published on October 16, 2017. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $11.50 price target. Chardan Capital Markets wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of 22nd Century Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Chardan Capital Markets advised investors in its research note published on August 11, 2016, to Buy the XXII stock while also putting a $3.50 price target.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $11.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 47.72% from its 52-Week high price while it is -63.97% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 63.62.

The shares of the company added by 15.10% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $0.77 while ending the day at $0.89. During the trading session, a total of 3.66 million shares were traded which represents a -123.18% decline from the average session volume which is 1.64 million shares. XXII had ended its last session trading at $0.77. 22nd Century Group Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.01, while its quick ratio hovers at 7.00 XXII 52-week low price stands at $0.60 while its 52-week high price is $2.46.

The 22nd Century Group Inc. generated 485000.0 in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.06 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -0.0%.

Investment analysts at Piper Sandler published a research note on February 04, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (NYSE:ELF) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $19. Jefferies also rated ELF as Upgrade on January 27, 2020, with its price target of $20 suggesting that ELF could surge by 32.81% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $11.20/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.73% to reach $15.88/share. It started the day trading at $11.43 and traded between $10.57 and $10.67 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ELF’s 50-day SMA is 12.75 while its 200-day SMA stands at 15.67. The stock has a high of $20.00 for the year while the low is $7.58. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.4 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 9.35%, as 2.62M XXII shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.49% of e.l.f. Beauty Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.03M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.32 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 2.69%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -28.49% over the past 90 days while it lost -36.03% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought more ELF shares, increasing its portfolio by 10.33% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchasing 341,285 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,644,615 shares of ELF, with a total valuation of $35,863,012. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more ELF shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $30,056,113 worth of shares.

Similarly, Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its e.l.f. Beauty Inc. shares by 5.44% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,231,423 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 115,131 shares of e.l.f. Beauty Inc. which are valued at $21,957,202. In the same vein, Marathon Partners Equity Manageme… increased its e.l.f. Beauty Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,900,000 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,002,500 shares and is now valued at $19,704,600. Following these latest developments, around 2.60% of e.l.f. Beauty Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.