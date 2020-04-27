Is DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ:DKNG) Worth A Bite? DKNG 200 SMA stands at 63.77%

DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ:DKNG) shares fell to a low of $17.60 before closing at $20.73. Intraday shares traded counted 5.38 million, which was -125.97% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 2.38M. DKNG’s previous close was $19.35. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 76.54, with weekly volatility at 11.52% and ATR at 1.53. The DKNG stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $9.76 and a $20.75 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 7.11% on 04/24/20.