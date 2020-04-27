Is A Downturn Overdue? Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL), Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE:CGC)?

The shares of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) has been pegged with a rating of Speculative Buy by The Benchmark Company in its latest research note that was published on November 14, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $4 price target. The Benchmark Company wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Seelos Therapeutics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $6.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 21.57% from its 52-Week high price while it is -83.96% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 47.00.

The shares of the company added by 6.47% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $0.48 while ending the day at $0.51. During the trading session, a total of 1.08 million shares were traded which represents a -37.7% decline from the average session volume which is 781700.0 shares. SEEL had ended its last session trading at $0.48. SEEL 52-week low price stands at $0.42 while its 52-week high price is $3.18.

The Seelos Therapeutics Inc. generated 10.26 million in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at Jefferies published a research note on April 16, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE:CGC) is now rated as Hold. Their price target on the stock stands at $15.60. It started the day trading at $15.62 and traded between $14.58 and $15.59 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CGC’s 50-day SMA is 15.49 while its 200-day SMA stands at 21.81. The stock has a high of $52.74 for the year while the low is $9.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 39.64 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -3.12%, as 38.40M SEEL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 18.08% of Canopy Growth Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 6.49M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.11 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 3.25%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -31.17% over the past 90 days while it lost -28.32% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 78.50% of Canopy Growth Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.