Is A Downturn Overdue? RigNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET), TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)?

The shares of RigNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by National Securities in its latest research note that was published on April 17, 2020. National Securities wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of RigNet Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Maxim Group Markets when it published its report on September 07, 2018. That day the Maxim Group set price target on the stock to $24. Sidoti was of a view that RNET is Buy in its latest report on June 28, 2016. Sidoti thinks that RNET is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $18.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 48.05% from its 52-Week high price while it is -89.95% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 38.71.

The shares of the company added by 14.24% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $1.02 while ending the day at $1.14. During the trading session, a total of 665109.0 shares were traded which represents a -227.7% decline from the average session volume which is 202960.0 shares. RNET had ended its last session trading at $1.00. RigNet Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.31, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.20 RNET 52-week low price stands at $0.77 while its 52-week high price is $11.34.

The RigNet Inc. generated 12.98 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.25 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 39.13%.

Investment analysts at CLSA published a research note on April 13, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) is now rated as Sell. Their price target on the stock stands at $49. Even though the stock has been trading at $49.79/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.82% to reach $59.67/share. It started the day trading at $50.52 and traded between $47.15 and $47.39 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TAL’s 50-day SMA is 53.54 while its 200-day SMA stands at 44.60. The stock has a high of $59.76 for the year while the low is $30.78. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 10.56 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.71%, as 10.64M RNET shares were shorted. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 269.26, while the P/B ratio is 11.20. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.74M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.83 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -8.27%. Looking further, the stock has raised 1.52% over the past 90 days while it gained 25.40% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Baillie Gifford & Co. bought more TAL shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.04% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Baillie Gifford & Co. purchasing 944,174 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 47,235,605 shares of TAL, with a total valuation of $2,515,768,322. UBS AG (Investment Management) meanwhile sold more TAL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $2,031,346,626 worth of shares.

Similarly, Morgan Stanley Asia Ltd. increased its TAL Education Group shares by 59.84% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 30,926,848 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 11,578,075 shares of TAL Education Group which are valued at $1,647,163,924. In the same vein, UBS Asset Management (Hong Kong) … increased its TAL Education Group shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 428,750 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 24,117,178 shares and is now valued at $1,284,480,900. Following these latest developments, around 83.90% of TAL Education Group stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.