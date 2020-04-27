Is A Downturn Overdue? Hercules Capital Inc. (NYSE:HTGC), Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)?

The shares of Hercules Capital Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Keefe Bruyette in its latest research note that was published on March 31, 2020. Keefe Bruyette wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Hercules Capital Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from Wells Fargo Markets when it published its report on May 06, 2019. That day the Wells Fargo set price target on the stock to $13.25. The stock was given Buy rating by B. Riley FBR in its report released on May 03, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 15. Keefe Bruyette was of a view that HTGC is Mkt Perform in its latest report on March 13, 2019. B. Riley FBR thinks that HTGC is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 13, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 11.50.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $12.58. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 69.74% from its 52-Week high price while it is -43.59% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 49.04.

The shares of the company added by 5.75% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $8.75 while ending the day at $9.20. During the trading session, a total of 849184.0 shares were traded which represents a 40.62% incline from the average session volume which is 1.43 million shares. HTGC had ended its last session trading at $8.70. HTGC 52-week low price stands at $5.42 while its 52-week high price is $16.31.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.38 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Hercules Capital Inc. generated 115.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.37 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 21.05%. Hercules Capital Inc. has the potential to record 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at H.C. Wainwright published a research note on August 26, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $16. Even though the stock has been trading at $7.95/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.65% to reach $20.33/share. It started the day trading at $8.325 and traded between $7.8484 and $8.32 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SGMO’s 50-day SMA is 7.09 while its 200-day SMA stands at 9.06. The stock has a high of $13.33 for the year while the low is $4.81. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 16.55 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 1.80%, as 16.85M HTGC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 18.57% of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.47M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.81 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 9.62%. Looking further, the stock has raised 10.93% over the past 90 days while it lost -4.26% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more SGMO shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.39% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -33,204 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,529,896 shares of SGMO, with a total valuation of $54,335,438. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more SGMO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $52,757,104 worth of shares.

Similarly, Wellington Management Co. LLP decreased its Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. shares by 28.82% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 7,746,382 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -3,136,700 shares of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. which are valued at $49,344,453. In the same vein, Wasatch Advisors, Inc. decreased its Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 588,494 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 7,487,017 shares and is now valued at $47,692,298. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.