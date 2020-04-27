Is A Downturn Overdue? Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR), Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN)?

The shares of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Maxim Group in its latest research note that was published on December 26, 2018. Maxim Group wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Capricor Therapeutics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. H.C. Wainwright advised investors in its research note published on January 26, 2018, to Buy the CAPR stock while also putting a $8.60 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from H.C. Wainwright Markets when it published its report on September 15, 2017. That day the H.C. Wainwright set price target on the stock to $6.50. The stock was given Buy rating by Rodman & Renshaw in its report released on February 13, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 14. H.C. Wainwright was of a view that CAPR is Buy in its latest report on July 06, 2016. ROTH Capital thinks that CAPR is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $6.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 182.95% from its 52-Week high price while it is -71.86% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 73.86.

The shares of the company added by 25.13% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $2.00 while ending the day at $2.49. During the trading session, a total of 4.61 million shares were traded which represents a -297.21% decline from the average session volume which is 1.16 million shares. CAPR had ended its last session trading at $1.99. Capricor Therapeutics Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.50, while its quick ratio hovers at 11.70 CAPR 52-week low price stands at $0.88 while its 52-week high price is $8.85.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.34 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Capricor Therapeutics Inc. generated 3.9 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.43 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -135.29%. Capricor Therapeutics Inc. has the potential to record -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

It started the day trading at $5.25 and traded between $5.00 and $5.07 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SONN’s 50-day SMA is 11.20 while its 200-day SMA stands at 16.13. The stock has a high of $76.70 for the year while the low is $4.61. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1068011.81 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -89.84%, as 108,510 CAPR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.19% of Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 674.12K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.16 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -12.74%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -71.32% over the past 90 days while it lost -74.06% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.