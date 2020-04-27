Is A Downturn Overdue? Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS), Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR)?

The shares of Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Oppenheimer in its latest research note that was published on December 12, 2019. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $8 price target. Oppenheimer wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Amyris Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. B. Riley FBR advised investors in its research note published on November 14, 2018, to Buy the AMRS stock while also putting a $8 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from B. Riley FBR Inc. Markets when it published its report on January 25, 2018. That day the B. Riley FBR Inc. set price target on the stock to $8. Deutsche Bank was of a view that AMRS is Hold in its latest report on February 10, 2012. Robert W. Baird thinks that AMRS is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 02, 2011 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 16.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $9.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 91.43% from its 52-Week high price while it is -53.39% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 54.65.

The shares of the company added by 8.50% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $2.49 while ending the day at $2.68. During the trading session, a total of 1.08 million shares were traded which represents a 51.7% incline from the average session volume which is 2.23 million shares. AMRS had ended its last session trading at $2.47. AMRS 52-week low price stands at $1.40 while its 52-week high price is $5.75.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.70 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Amyris Inc. generated 739000.0 in revenue during the last quarter. Amyris Inc. has the potential to record -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at UBS published a research note on November 21, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $4.52/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.41% to reach $7.98/share. It started the day trading at $4.36 and traded between $4.00 and $4.14 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BSBR’s 50-day SMA is 6.41 while its 200-day SMA stands at 9.86. The stock has a high of $12.71 for the year while the low is $4.39. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.47 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 1.69%, as 1.49M AMRS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.04% of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 5.14, while the P/B ratio is 0.87. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.50M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.97 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -18.34%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -60.57% over the past 90 days while it lost -65.36% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more BSBR shares, decreasing its portfolio by -3.57% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -164,200 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,438,285 shares of BSBR, with a total valuation of $22,945,933. Macquarie Investment Management B… meanwhile sold more BSBR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $22,169,958 worth of shares.

Similarly, Capital Growth Management LP decreased its Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. shares by 25.39% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,085,000 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,050,000 shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. which are valued at $15,949,450. In the same vein, Morgan Stanley Uruguay Ltda. decreased its Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 2,391,195 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,069,855 shares and is now valued at $15,871,150. Following these latest developments, around 0.27% of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.