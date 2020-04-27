Harley-Davidson Inc. (NYSE:HOG) moved down -9.19% in a month: Spotting A Buy Candidate

Harley-Davidson Inc. (NYSE:HOG) shares fell to a low of $18.28 before closing at $18.90. Intraday shares traded counted 2.58 million, which was 12.79% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 2.96M. HOG’s previous close was $18.67 while the outstanding shares total 153.87M. The firm has a beta of 1.35, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 7.01, and a growth ratio of 1.08. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 45.70, with weekly volatility at 4.98% and ATR at 1.93. The HOG stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $14.31 and a $40.89 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.23% on 04/24/20.

Investors have identified the Recreational Vehicles company Harley-Davidson Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $2.87 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For HOG, the company has in raw cash 898.42 million on their books with 2.32 billion currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 4202823000 million total, with 3196772000 million as their total liabilities.

HOG were able to record 686.83 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -354.38 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 868.27 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Harley-Davidson Inc. recorded a total of 1.07 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -6.86% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -18.68%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 705.51 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 366.76 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 153.87M with the revenue now reading 0.12 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.22 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 3.36 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on HOG sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of HOG attractive?

In related news, SVP & CFO, Olin John A sold 44,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Nov 26. The sale was performed at an average price of 37.00, for a total value of 1,645,289. As the sale deal closes, the SVP, Motor Co. Product & Ops, Kumbier Michelle now sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 815,483. Also, President-HDFS, HUND LAWRENCE G sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Oct 29. The shares were price at an average price of 40.22 per share, with a total market value of 321,722. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chief Accounting Officer, KORNETZKE MARK R now holds 4,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 156,532. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.20%.

2 out of 17 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 13 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Harley-Davidson Inc.. 2 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the HOG stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $24.90.