First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) slip over 0.00% in a week: Is FHN Giving A Buy Signal?

First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) previous close was $8.01 while the outstanding shares total 309.04M. The firm has a beta of 1.55, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 7.24, and a growth ratio of 0.76. FHN’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 7.93% on 04/24/20. The shares fell to a low of $7.77 before closing at $8.65. Intraday shares traded counted 2.62 million, which was 61.51% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 6.81M. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 48.96, with weekly volatility at 6.44% and ATR at 0.85. The FHN stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $6.27 and a $17.42 high.

Investors have identified the Regional – Southeast Banks company First Horizon National Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $2.48 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

First Horizon National Corporation (FHN) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

FHN were able to record 781.13 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -138.43 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 830.29 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for First Horizon National Corporation (FHN)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, First Horizon National Corporation recorded a total of 404.14 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 0.73% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -0.83%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 92.75 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 311.39 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 309.04M with the revenue now reading 0.39 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.22 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.66 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on FHN sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of FHN attractive?

In related news, Director, NISWONGER SCOTT M bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 13. The purchase was performed at an average price of 9.40, for a total value of 469,835. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, NISWONGER SCOTT M now bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 907,700. Also, Director, Burdick Kenneth A bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 12. The shares were cost at an average price of 8.95 per share, with a total market value of 44,750. Following this completion of disposal, the Chairman, President and CEO, JORDAN D BRYAN now holds 185,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 3,075,052. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.60%.

9 out of 13 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on First Horizon National Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the FHN stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $11.08.