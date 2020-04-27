Expensive Market, What To Buy? Brighthouse Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF), Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO)

The shares of Brighthouse Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Goldman in its latest research note that was published on February 14, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $57 price target. Goldman wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Brighthouse Financial Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Goldman advised investors in its research note published on January 08, 2020, to Neutral the BHF stock while also putting a $41 price target. The stock had earned Underweight rating from Wells Fargo Markets when it published its report on January 06, 2020. That day the Wells Fargo set price target on the stock to $40. The stock was given Neutral rating by Credit Suisse in its report released on January 03, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 34. Goldman was of a view that BHF is Sell in its latest report on June 25, 2019. Credit Suisse thinks that BHF is worth Underperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on June 25, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 22.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 85.73% from its 52-Week high price while it is -53.62% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 45.04.

The shares of the company added by 8.96% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $20.61 while ending the day at $22.38. During the trading session, a total of 1.1 million shares were traded which represents a 33.12% incline from the average session volume which is 1.64 million shares. BHF had ended its last session trading at $20.54. BHF 52-week low price stands at $12.05 while its 52-week high price is $48.25.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $2.46 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $2.33 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 19.51%. Brighthouse Financial Inc. has the potential to record 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

The stock has a high of $23.90 for the year while the low is $7.93.

